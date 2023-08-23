For Workers, Barbenheimer Was Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse’s Alamo

There are lots of reasons workers choose to unionize. Maybe they want more power in a company that never seems to hear their wants or needs in the workplace; maybe they want protection from petty tyrant managers or hazardous work conditions; maybe they want insurance, in the form of pay bumps and severance guarantees, that their lives won't be tanked by a few bad decisions from the C-suite.

All of those things, surely, were factors that influenced the workers at the Downtown Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse, located on the top floor of that weird mall (no, the other weird mall), who filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. But there's also reportedly one hyper-specific incident that opened the floodgates: Barbenheimer, the summer's hottest double feature.

While audiences were dressing up in pink to go to Barbieland or donning fedoras to go to… America during WWII, I guess?... the sudden crush of customers, plus a void of support from management, reportedly sent the theater's employees straight to customer service hell.

One Downtown Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse concierge told Patch that the Barbenheimer crowds were bigger than the theater's digital systems could handle, and that training new employees during that rush time was "very overwhelming." And according to press releases from the theater, Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country offered a shitload of additional giveaways tied to "Barbie," plus collectables for sale like a matching lunchbox thermos set—all of which surely created more work for already frayed employees.

Imagine trying to train a new cashier, while handing a pink beret and heart-shaped sunglasses out to gaggle after gaggle of keyed-up girlies in sequins and glitter, while serving food and alcohol to the same crowd for a combined five hours of movie time, every time you're at work for like, two straight weeks. And then after it's over, you get thanked with an email from the Alamo CEO, who sends you Panera sandwiches. The call to the United Auto Workers Local 2179 probably wasn't too difficult to make.

Barbenheimer wasn't the only reason Downtown Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse employees petitioned for a union election, which a UAW organizer told Hyperallergic he hopes will happen around Labor Day. In June, its projectionists filed a separate petition to unionize with the NLRB—then, two days later, the theater eliminated the role of projectionist entirely and replaced it with "technical engineer," a decision management claimed was totally made way before the NLRB filing. Workers also told Hyperallergic that they face issues with scheduling practices, staff shortages, and, most eye-poppingly, mold and fruit fly infestations in the theater's kitchen.

Ew. And of course, solidarity.

