Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

At Least I’ll Always Have the Chandelier Furniture Factory Outlet

And more links for your Friday.

10:20 AM EDT on May 5, 2023

(Hell Gate)

It can get lonely in Bushwick. The armpit around the Wyckoff L stop is desolate and devoid of crosswalks. Elsewhere's wristband payment system makes you feel like less than a person, and the wares at the various warehouse-shaped microbreweries that dot the boulevard can all start to taste the same. If you just saw your favorite rapper at Elsewhere's Zone One, you might be tempted to Uber home, but there's only one oasis truly offered to the late-night pedestrians coming out of Jupiter Disco or Honey's: the facade of the George Versailles Chandelier Factory and Furniture Outlet.

A vision of old-world opulence, the storefront glows nightly, its chaise lounges and chandeliers as inviting as any prince's palace. May its lights never dim. 

On Tuesday night, I left a scene-y magazine party at Elsewhere feeling empty. "IDK what I'm doing here," I texted the friend who had ditched me for a 20-mile bike ride. 

"20 mile bike ride," was all he replied. I stumbled past the smokers and onto Johnson Avenue. Was all hope lost? I turned the corner onto Flushing, and there it was: hope, chandeliers, furniture, and a promise that everything will end up alright in the end. 

"I don't know how to ride a bike," I responded. "You have to teach me." 

"Sure."

Lights at the end of the tunnel.

And now for some links:

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Leave Your Apartment

Melissa Rich Wants You to Party Like It’s (Not) Your Job

NYLON magazine's "On The List" nightlife columnist tells the rest of us where we should be hanging out.

May 4, 2023
$20 Dinner

Chelsea’s Pier 57 Is a Shockingly Good Place to Eat Food and Hang Out

Several of the Market 57 vendors are serving up some exceptional food hall fare. 

May 4, 2023
Fresh Hell

Who Killed Jordan Neely?

“The governor and the mayor are complicit."

May 3, 2023
Eric Adams

Eric Adams Says Children ‘Start Off With Their Day Picking Up Cannabis Laced With Fentanyl,’ Despite No Evidence of This Actually Happening

As one expert told us, “It’s never happened once.”

May 3, 2023
See all posts