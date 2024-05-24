Finally, NYC Gets the Bird We Deserve

New York City has had its share of famous birds in recent years—there was Flaco, who enchanted us with his haunting hooting and his daring tale of escape and freedom. Barry the owl gave us succor during the darkest days of the pandemic. And who can forget the Hot Duck, who burst onto the scene in 2018 with his showy plumage.

Gorgeous birds, beautiful birds, all. But that's exactly what has troubled us about these creatures—are they, perhaps, too photogenic, too put together, too stunning, to be a symbol of this teeming, incredible, yet often trash city?

But finally, we have a bird that truly represents New York City and captures the spirit of our great metropolis—I'm talking, of course, about Astoria the wild turkey, who has been spotted in neighborhoods throughout Manhattan in recent weeks after being first seen in Long Island City and Astoria. (Hey, what about all the wild turkeys on Staten Island, you may be asking yourself—shhhh, we've already covered those guys.)

Astoria the wild turkey vocalizing on Park Ave this week. Birders and good samaritans gave her the name Astoria because it’s believed she came from Queens. But the name is also fitting given the building behind her: the Waldorf Astoria.#birds #birding #nature #wildlife #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/TZbTe8s2uz — David Lei (@davidlei) May 10, 2024

A Wednesday evening stroll along 49th Street with Astoria the Wild Turkey. 🦃 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a8TMZzakF3 — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) May 11, 2024

Here's more about her, via the New York Times:

Most likely, Astoria flew across the East River, making a pit stop either on Roosevelt Island or the Queensboro Bridge. She may have even walked across the bridge. Where she was before Queens is a mystery, but whatever her path, Astoria seems quite pleased with Midtown as her base. She has largely stayed close to 49th Street and Park Avenue, eating blueberries presented to her by the staff at Fasano, exploring the avenue's median and foraging in other nearby planters for juicy worms. At night, she roosts in trees. On Wednesday evening, Astoria checked out Saks Fifth Avenue, a New York landmark known for its luxury designers. David Lei, a birder and photographer who has closely followed Astoria, said she perched atop the awning. A store associate suggested that Astoria should be invited to next year’s Met Gala. It appears that even Astoria is becoming fascinated by herself. Mr. Lei said he had observed Astoria admiring her own reflection in some mirrored pillars at 280 Park Avenue, an office building. "She is very cute actually," Mr. Lei said, adding that "people don't typically describe turkeys as cute." But her relaxed, calm demeanor is also cause for concern. Though Astoria has mostly trotted along the sidewalk or flown across the street, there have been close encounters with traffic. Several birders have had to escort her across the street, much to the aggravation of some cabbies.

A chill, confident Queens girl, just making her way in the city!

Over the last few days, perhaps tired of Midtown (who wouldn't be), Astoria has decamped to the leafy and worm-rich environs of Roosevelt Island.

Astoria, The Wild Turkey, Seen Today Enjoying The Quiet And Peaceful Life On Roosevelt Island https://t.co/RJhQz0EYBR pic.twitter.com/xepkdqGGn7 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 23, 2024

A hard-working Wild Turkey needs some rest. Astoria likes to sit down and then roll a bit to one side—on her favorite lawns and gardens of Roosevelt Island. 🦃 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DWgV5IPsxA — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) May 21, 2024

Long live our hunched, beady-eyed queen! May she not be felled by rat poison or a car.

And some links to bring you into the long weekend: