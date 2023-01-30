These Emails Are Not Great for the ‘Preface’ to Andrew Cuomo’s Comeback Story

Remember Andrew Cuomo? Our governor who resigned in disgrace after multiple credible allegations of sexual assault against him were documented in a report compiled by the attorney general? These days, he's living out the last 20 minutes of "Tár": hosting a podcast ("Full disclosure, I'm an Alec Baldwin fan") and walking around the Javits Center, pointing at boat engines. A state judge recently ruled that taxpayers should have to cover the legal fees that he incurred while fighting the sexual assault allegations. If it weren't for his periodic broadsides against "politicized" prosecutors, you might even say he's a "a laid back, cool dude in a loose mood."

But over the last few days, some emails have surfaced that could derail Cuomo's comeback attempts.

The Empire Center, the conservative think tank that has been a pandemic-era thorn in Cuomo's side since it started publishing damning data on nursing home deaths, has obtained a bunch of emails that suggest that Cuomo's staff was working on his pandemic memoir, "American Crisis," as early as March 2020. Why, that's the very beginning of the soon-to-be titular crisis!

According to the Empire Center's Bill Hammond, "Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, directed staff members to produce a timeline of events and forward it to two of the governor's speechwriters—who began converting the material into fodder for a memoir."

The first DeRosa email is from March 30, 2020 and is a classic use of the entire-contents-of-email-in-subject-line power move form: "who can do a timeline for me? call me to discuss"

To recap the whole dumb Cuomo book thing so far: A mostly useless, extremely opaque, and now-defunct state body, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, gave Cuomo clearance to write the book in 2020, while stipulating that he not use any state resources while writing it. When it was revealed that Cuomo had aides work on the book—but "on their own time"—JCOPE ordered Cuomo to turn over the proceeds of his $5.1 million book advance, although that decision was later overturned by a judge.

The Empire Center believes this new information could be enough for the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, the successor to JCOPE, to reinvestigate the issue of the advance.

In response, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi tweeted, "The emails have NOTHING to do with work on the book, which began months later. The timeline was to inform the daily briefings, speeches and other COVID-related materials. Of course a speechwriter would produce language in the Governor's voice."

And yet, curiously, in one of the emails, Cuomo speechwriter Jamie Malanowski says, "Here is a preface I've been working on," then pastes in said preface under the heading "PREFACE." ("Meanwhile, half a world away in China, a mysterious pneumonia was afflicting people in Wuhan province.")

DeRosa's attorney, Greg Morvillo, says that the preface was meant to be background for Cuomo's briefings and TV appearances; Malinowski can't quite recall why he called it a preface except inasmuch as it described matters that came before the onset of COVID. — Casey Seiler (@CaseySeiler) January 27, 2023

It sure looks like Cuomo used state assets to write this book (If a governor asks you, a state employee, to do something voluntarily, are you actually able to refuse?) that barely sold.

Less importantly, but no less disappointing: The book stinks.

It still feels impossible to explain what that time felt like in New York. It deserves a worthy document. Cuomo and his state-payroll ghostwriters were probably never going to be the ones to do it. Maybe Cuomo would have been better off utilizing state funds to hire JR Moehringer?

Here're some more links to start your week that do not involve Andrew Cuomo:

How's it going on with current Governor Katy Hochul and her stalled pick for chief judge , Hector LaSalle? Oh, just your classic silent standoff, really.

@GovKathyHochul’s silence on how to proceed with Judge LaSalle’s nomination is because she wants the nominee to withdraw his name. According to this top Democratic source “she doesn’t want to sue for a full vote in the Senate and lose.” LaSalle is not budging and has stated it. — Gerson Borrero (@GersonBorrero) January 27, 2023