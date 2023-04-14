Skip to Content
A NYC Real Estate Broker Tells All

Anna Klenkar, a licensed real estate broker, tells us whether they think brokers even need to exist.

1:51 PM EDT on April 14, 2023

(Instagram / @annaleeklenkar)

Spring in New York City means moving season, and moving probably means you're going to have to text a bunch of random people you found on Cragislist—and then fork over 15 percent of your annual rent to one of them.

But besides unlocking the door to an apartment you found on StreetEasy, what does a broker actually do, and why is New York one of the only cities in the country where tenants have to pay their fees?

Hell Gate discusses these questions and more with Anna Klenkar, a licensed associate real estate broker who uses TikTok (@annaleeklenkar) to pull back the veil on the process.

Plus: some dispatches from NYC parks on the frenetic first vibes of spring, featuring college kids cutting class, high school students on break, and a gathering of sticks.

New podcasts drop Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

